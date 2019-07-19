Louis Ibah

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the indefinite suspension of the Aviation Security unit heads who were on duty when an unarmed man breached security at the airside of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos to prevent the take-off a Port Harcourt-bound Azman Air aircraft.

Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement said the suspension of the affection staff would only be lifted pending the completion of ongoing investigation into the regrettable security infringement.

Yakubu gave the names of the affected officers as the Airport Chief of Security, Mamman, Mohammed Sadiku; International Terminal Security Officer, Oni, Adedamola Abiodun; Head of Department Domestic Terminal 2, Owotor, Kenneth Okezie, and Head of Department Domestic Terminal 1, Badejo, Adebowale Ayodele.

“In the interim, a General Manager of FAAN, Dr. Anne Enyinnaya-Egbadon, has been detailed to take charge of security at the airport. Other affected officers have also been replaced,” Yakubu said.

“The current arrangement is aimed at ensuring an efficient and thorough investigation towards the recovery and sustenance of the airport’s proactive security integrity.

“FAAN views this breach as a serious security concern and has commenced investigation to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of this incident to forestall future occurrence,” Yakubu added.