By Dan Aibangbe

This is an attempt to create a virtual scorecard about the performance of Nigerian aviation in full perspective of the background history, the vision and policies of the present government, the expectations of the flying public and international standards of facilities, safety, security and efficiency of operation.

The choice of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) as the prism of this review is due to its significance as the business leg of the tripartite principal agencies that constitute the backbone of Nigeria’s aviation.

At the inception of this regime, the challenges were very daunting, but the enthusiasm of the obviously well-prepared helmsman, Captain Rabiu Yadudu was infectious. It was obvious that the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his team had made a good choice in the incumbent. His sparkling curriculum vitae was even more intimidating than the challenges. My only fears then were in the mythically inglorious ‘Nigerian Factor’, which seemed like an ogre that swallowed all things and a Pandora’s box capable of yielding the worst misery. Obviously, the stage was set for a battle royale of the WWE repute.

At the outset, a tripodal focus of performance was agreed with Sirika, who made clear his expectations in the three areas of staff development; infrastructure upgrade and expansion as well as equipment modernization. Today, we can clearly showcase the milestones and future deliverables with boldness and a great sense of achievement.

My first deep analytical review of this industry was summarized in my published article, titled “New Era in Nigerian Aviation Beckons: FAAN Helmsman, Poised to Consolidate on Industry’s Milestones.” In that piece, I was able to survey the sector using the tripodal tool of Human Capital; Infrastructure; and Protocol (that is, Policies, Processes and Procedures). At that time, I was able to obtain the clear plans and purposes of the new administration.

In view of the interests generated by the first, I was naturally drawn into penning a follow-up at about the end of the second year of the life of that administration. The results were amazing enough to make me title that piece, ‘Metamorphosis of FAAN Two Years Under Captain Rabiu Yadudu.” I seized that opportunity to give praise where it was obviously due and as well compared results and the status to what was obtainable abroad. I interacted with the FAAN management to chart a path into the near future.

Having come this far, I am obliged to follow through this third installment of the chronicles of the Nigerian aviation industry, through the radar of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria. It is my sincere hope that this piece will be very useful to the flying public, prospective investors and international traders.

We all know that, in aviation, safety and security are sine qua non. Without any doubt, there have been great improvements in terms of the overall security architecture and most of the aviation facilities nationwide. Notable improvements observed here are the automated luggage scanners and the corps of specialist aviation security agents (AVSEC). The training facility for this set is ICAO-certified and can serve both the local personnel and international trainees. The protocols deployed around the services are also aligned to international best practice, with the ideals of customer-centrism as the focal point.

Giant strides in human resource development

Within the last 365-day period under review, FAAN has trained and certified 121 AVSEC personnel at the newly accredited local training facility. In fact, the graduation of 67 FAAN aviation security officers, after training on ICAO standard STP-123 Basic and Refresher Course to improve level of security at airports, is very significant in terms of foreign exchange conservation, prestige for the domestic industry and the opportunity to grow this cadre of specialized personnel at will.

An unprecedented number of 4,500 personnel, constituting at least 50 per cent of the workforce, underwent various degrees of training within last year. The diverse fields range from safety to security to fire and even pure engineering. Beyond this, a select number are actually being developed as professional instructors under the auspices of ICAO and the Airport Council International certifications. This idea is to ensure that world-class training cascades down to the entire workforce on a continuous and sustainable cost in the first instance. Secondly, it is aimed at ensuring that Nigeria becomes the expert resource base for the Africa aviation region for ICAO and the Airport Council International certifications.

Another audacious development relating to human resource improvement is the open-door approach to training needs analysis. The entire staff is encouraged to expose their knowledge and skill deficiencies in comparison to world best practices to enable cogent development. In fact, questionnaires have been developed and administered to reveal knowledge and skills gaps, which have helped fashion the appropriate training courses required to bridge the gaps. The immediate result has been the harvest of about seven international awards and recognitions within the last 12 months. For instance, Abuja Airport now ranks among the top three in airport service quality in Africa, as well as ACI recognition in safety and the human resource award for diversity with the largest percentage of women staffers.

The attention being paid to human capital development in terms of staff motivation and general well-being has started yielding better results. For example, the FAAN football team won the gold at the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) 2021. FAAN also won the Lateef Lawal Award for Airport Manager of the Year at the 25th LAAC Conference.

During the same period, four of the Airports successfully underwent the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme.

The FAAN MD considers the Open-Door Policy as a catalyst for Systemic Development to be his most important and significant achievement. A new level of noticeably higher level of transparency and accountability has been ushered into FAAN human resource system. The hitherto centralized medical supplies system has been decentralized, resulting in greater responsiveness and elimination of wastages in terms of expired or redundant drugs. Today, each Airport has its own team of elected staff Welfare Committee, chosen without segregation among the different cadres. These Committees ensure transparency in medical supplies distribution, safety, security and environment. The organization has now ensured that the entire workforce is tuned to competing with the world on technical know-how, rather than just being local champions!

Another extended aspect of staff welfare is the establishment of scholarship scheme to sponsor the university education of the best five scholars in each of the four aviation administrative regions in the country. As such, we now have twenty new FAAN Scholars every year!

On the aspect of human resource assurance and safety, FAAN is now partnering with Global Safety Network to develop a robust and comprehensive self-sufficient system for engaging and managing all risks associated with personnel recruitment and availability across all functional areas. The arrangement covers training of FAAN internal personnel for deploying and managing the entire system knowledge-base that is recognized as global standard.

Major Developments In Facilities And Infrastructure

On the side of Physical Infrastructure, the present regime has made no pretensions on its intentions to return the nation to its glorious days. Adequate attention has been paid to transportation in general –roads, rails, water and air. The investments have been huge. So has been the result.

Existing infrastructure such as Terminals, Runways, Hangars, Fences and equipment have all received the required attention. Some have required redesign; others additions and many fresh locations are springing up. In fact, it is clear that Nigerian Aviation is witnessing its greatest boom period since its inception.

Among the plethora of physical improvements and additions which occurred in the last 365 days alone, I will draw attention to the Automation of Murtala Muhammed Airport’s Hajj/Cargo Terminal Access Gate; Commissioning of the Birds and Wildlife Management Equipment; New fleet of VIP airside buses for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Upgrade from SITA to Airlington/ RESA Checking System; Seven Units of 100-Passenger capacity Co-Buses for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Construction of Cargo Terminal at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State; Completion and commissioning of the second international terminal at MMIA, Lagos; Rehabilitations of restrooms at Nnamdi’s Azikiwe International Airport Abuja; Completion and Commissioning of Airline Offices, School Building, Fully-equipped Library, Computer Room, Staff Quarters Borehole at the Margret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar.

In addition, the on-going construction of Perimeter Road for security/operation inspections and runway markings are also at advanced stages of completion.

Under this second pillar, the major challenge include over aged facilities, outdated designs and handling capacities in addition to limited spread /inclusiveness. The need for expansions, remodeling and outrightly fresh developments spread across the six geo-political regions. A total facility assessment has been conducted pursuant to developing a playbook that identifies immediate and future needs for bringing the nation’s aviation facilities up to world class standards.

Many outsiders and the general public are not so aware of the magnitude of newly completed and on-going developments. Among the completed projects are the new international terminal in Lagos (MMIA2), Apron expansions in Lagos, Kaduna, Abuja, Owerri, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt and Ibadan; Runways reconstruction in Enugu and Abuja have also been completed. The Taxiway BRAVO is also at advanced stages of completion (about 85%).

In addition to these upgrades listed above, a number of novelties are also lined up and in various stages of development. For instance, proposals for three additional terminals to ease the current and anticipated congestions in Lagos have been developed. There is also the ongoing partnership with Lagos State Government for a new twelve-kilometer access linkage road from the Abeokuta expressway through the Lagos Airport to Apapa. This project comes with huge potential for improved airport security, revenue generation, traffic decongestion, employment generation and trade facilitation benefits for the entire citizenry.

Equipment Upgrade And Modernization

Under this third leg of the tripod, the challenges emanate from the fact that a large proportion of airport components and equipment have aged considerably. Many were commissioned as far back as 1979 and the technology in the industry has completely rendered them obsolete.

Among the critical needs include new passenger boarding bridges (AVIO), Modern Baggage Handling Systems (BHS); Total replacement of the Central Airconditioning Systems (HVAC); Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment; Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Trucks and Accessories; etc. For each and every one of these, the exact quantities, specs and schedules have been articulated and the specialized OEMs have been selected and procurement contracts awarded and fully mobilized. Only delivery, installation and commissioning remain to be done.

At present, total replacement of Airfield Lighting Installations project abandoned for over nine years has been revived and soon to be completed in July this year 2022. Also, the 18 left lighting installation project is about 20% completed. Upon completion, aircraft will no longer need to taxi from the international runways to the local at night, thereby saving time and fuel costs.

Another major component already initiated is the Automated Long-Range Daylight Thermal and Infrared Surveillance System, primarily for Lagos and Abuja airports. It is also complimented with a number of motorized units capable of rapid deployment to other locations based on perceived or anticipated threat assessments.

To cap these exciting developments, a major soft asset is also undergoing development. A collaboration between NCAA and ICAO has started with a view to producing a FAAN Operations and Management Manual in a single comprehensive publication that will guide all Airport Personnel in the diligent discharge of their duties and functions.

In my opinion, the Nigerian Aviation Industry has finally emerged as the aviation hub in the West African region and beyond. Apart for the sheer volume of passenger and cargo traffic, it is gradually becoming the go-to place for training and human capital development for the entire industry.

While acknowledging the role played by the vision for massive infrastructural development of the current administration and the conducive atmosphere provided by the Minister for Aviation, the management team at FAAN, under the leadership of Captain Yadudu has made full meal of the opportunities! The cooperation and coordination with the other MDAs in the sector have also been very apparent.

While the aviation industry worldwide suffered recession and contraction from the COVID-19 Response protocols, the opposite seems to be the case in Nigeria. Many private sector investors and State Governments are expanding their capacities for passenger and cargo carriage. New Airports and Airstrips are popping up to take advantage of the emerging opportunities and Aviation related businesses. Nigerian airline operators today are finding their voices and flexing their muscles to exploit existing BASA Agreements to win international routes for better patronage.

While FAAN has taken the bull by the horn, it is time for capable investors to take charge of the opportunities. The pervasive insecurity harassing other routes and means of transportation is ironically a great impetus for the aviation sector to aggressively woo patronage. Rather than the threat of arbitrarily increasing ticket prices, the airline operators must develop ingenious solutions to tackling the deplorable flights scheduling situation and other issues bedeviling the industry. A situation whereby a road trip promises to get you to your destination more predictably than a flight, is a serious worry. Without patronage, all the infrastructure being invested in and the new airport facilities springing up across the six geo-political zones will soon become unsustainable.

The idea to concession some airports may be also be great, considering that a Nigerian, Adebayo Ogunlesi is reputed to ‘own’ about five of the airports in the United Kingdom (the famous London Gatwick inclusive). This will free government resources to be channeled to developing other facilities, and as well, promote sustainability. It will create a buffer that separates the regulatory MDAs from the Operators for better governance. But the programme must be well thought out and transparently implemented so as to avoid a repeat of the mistakes with the Electricity Sector. The decision regarding which Airports to throw into the deal is critical. Should it be the currently ‘made’ ones as being proposed or the under-developed ones? Should one from each section be bundled for concession? The program requires thorough analysis.

I must, at this point, submit that Nigeria Aviation is on its way to resuming its pride of place among the eagles. The current efforts must be carefully penned down in a document that will serve as reference to both current and prospective investors. The National Career must be inaugurated before the end of this administration and the plan for sustainability must be carefully delivered in a succession plan for future administrations.

The Eagle must soar again!

• Aibangbe, a Media and Public Relations Consultant, wrote from Lagos

