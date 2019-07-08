The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), says it is taking steps to curb the menace of air pollution across the nation’s airports.

Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, stated this at an address delivered to mark the World’s Environment Day, held recently at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

A recent United Nations data indicated that aviation activities contributes two per cent to global air pollution.

Yadudu who lamented that the world’s environment was greatly threatened by carbon emissions from aviation and non-aviation activities even pledged to comply with local environmental management guidelines and regulations. He also promised to embrace best practices as reeled out in the Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and initiatives by other global aviation bodies.

Yadudu, whose message was read by the General Manager, Environment, Mrs. Janet Omere, said that FAAN would not relent on its plans to measure, monitor and manage the amount of emissions arising from airport activities and operations in Nigeria.

According to him, between 2009 to date, FAAN has invested in various environmental management studies geared at monitoring the quality of air around the nation’s airports with the aim of identifying areas of serious negative impacts requiring mitigation.

Yadudu listed measures taken to protect the environment to include the abolition of sales of sachet water within airports in the country.

“A lot of things have been put in place to reduce plastic usage at the airports. Within our environment, we are also encouraging paper bags instead of plastic and nylon littering in the whole airport environment,” he said.

“We are taking a study of carbon emissions and we found out that there are four levels in reducing carbon emissions in our operations,” said Yadudu.

“We are almost through with the first level which is mapping. We have taken statistics and got data of emission that has to do with electricity, generating sets, among others,” he added.