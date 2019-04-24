The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has threatened that it would shut down its services in nine airports where operators have not paid for services rendered.

In a circular issued on Monday, FAAN’s credit control department warned that debtors had until April 30 to clear the debts, saying there was no response to its previous ultimatum.

“Following the notice of intention to sanction issued to owners/operators of private airports indebted to FAAN, which lapses on Wednesday, April 24 2019, FAAN hereby serves another seven days notice of grace till Tuesday, April 30, 2019, for them to settle the debts,” the circular read.

“In view of the above, the authority hereby notifies private airport operators that the services of our aviation security, as well as aerodrome rescue and fire fighting personnel, will no longer be available for operations of their airports with effect from Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as FAAN can no longer keep this personnel at airports without payment.”

The listed airports are Jigawa State Airport, Kebbi State Airport, Gombe State Airport, Victor Attah International Airport in Akwa Ibom State, Bayelsa International Cargo Airport, Taraba State Airport, Delta State Airport, Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) and the Osubi Airport in Delta State.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), no planes should take off or land at airports without these services available. In the absence of these services, the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) would be directed to issue a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to restrict operations at the airports

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it will soon demolish over 7,000 telecommunications masts belonging to Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) providers erected across the country. Its General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

Adurogboye said the NCAA was compelled to recourse to this line of action due to the failure of the telecommunications providers, including Globacom Limited, to obtain the statutory Aviation Height Clearance (AHC).

He said the NCAA had, therefore, issued a 30-day ultimatum to Glo and other defaulters to obtain the AHC, otherwise their masts and towers would be demolished.

According to him, without Aviation Height Clearance, all these masts and towers constitute danger to safety of air navigation. He said: “Under the Civil Aviation Act, 2006, Section 30(3) (1), the NCAA is empowered to prohibit and regulate the installation of any structure which by virtue of its height or position is considered to endanger the safety of air navigation.