Louis Ibah

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is threatening to withdraw some of its essential services to the Gombe and Kebbi Airports over debts estimated at about N731,873,721 million.

Although the Gombe and Kebbi Airports are owned by the two states, its aviation security as well as aerodrome rescue and fire fighting personnel are, however, provided by FAAN in line with the Nigerian Civil aviation regulations.

The withdrawal of security, rescue and fire fighting services by FAAN could mean the shut down of the airports as the Nigerian civil aviation law prohibits the operation of flight services in airports bereft of those critical services.

Daily Sun learnt that out of the N731, 873,721 debt, the Gombe airports owes FAAN N607,289,972 , while Kebbi owes N124, 547, 240. The debts are backdated to September 10, 2018, according to a circular to debtor airports from FAAN’s Credit Control Department

The circular demanded that the airports should pay up before May 1, 2019 or face FAAN sanctions in the form of withdrawal of those services.

The circular read: “ following the notice of intention to sanction issued to owners/operators of private airports indebted to FAAN which lapses on Wednesday April 24, 2019, FAAN hereby serves another seven days notice of grace till Tuesday April 30 for them to settle the debts.

“In view of the above, FAAN hereby notifies private airport operators that the services of our aviation security as well as aerodrome rescue and fire fighting personnel will no longer be available for operations of their airports with effect from Wednesday May 1, 2019, as FAAN can no longer keep these personnel at airports without payment.”

The Gombe and Kebbi Airports are the two most heavily indebted airports to FAAN. It was, however, learnt that by May, the other private airports indebted to FAAN might also face similar sanctions.