By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that from October 6 there will be a temporary closure of the regular Drop Off Zone at the Departure frontage of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Authority spokesperson Henrietta Yakubu said the temporary closure is to allow for the completion of the ongoing canopy installation works at the concourse of the old international building.

‘We hereby notify passengers, airport users, stakeholders and the general public that effective Wednesday, October 6, 2021, there will be a temporary closure of the regular Drop Off Zone at the Departure frontage of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos,’ she stated.

‘The temporary closure is to allow for the completion of the ongoing canopy installation works at the concourse of the old international building.

‘However, to ease vehicular and human facilitation around the area, the Authority has temporarily opened the Drop Off Zone of the new international terminal to serve airport users, while the project would last. Also, covered walkways have been put in place to link the old and the new terminal. The Authority will also open the new Departure bridge to serve as an exit to motorists.

‘While appealing to airport users to bear with us while this project will be completed, we will like to appeal to passengers and other stakeholders to please comply with directives from security and traffic agents that have been deployed to ensure orderliness,’ she said.

