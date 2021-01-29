The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced recurrent training of 56 Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) personnel at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, who was on ground to declare the training open, motivated the personnel explaining that the progress of aviation anywhere is dependent on confidence instilled in the system, stressing that FAAN is doing its utmost to entrench confidence by investing in safety critical infrastructure and ensuring training and confidence to use these equipment when called on is there.

He told them that the key thing in aviation besides training had a lot to do with confidence as the business is driven by confidence of those handling all the areas especially the unseen safety critical areas of aviation.

He said that the watch word is safety and that is the reason FAAN will spare no expense to ensure that staff, especially those in safety critical areas are well trained and motivated to carry out their key responsibility.

“You can have 100% training but if you don’t have confidence then you cannot do it. This business is confidence; the single thing that is keeping aviation is confidence,” Yadudu said.