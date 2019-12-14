Uche Usim, Abuja

FABCOM, a Chinese building materials and structural engineering company, and an affiliate of Sinoria Group, has unveiled its Fiber Cement Board, the company’s latest product in Nigeria.

The firm, which disclosed earlier in the year its plans to open a Fiber Cement Board manufacturing plant in Abuja, said the launch was a proof of its commitment to deepen its presence in Nigeria.

The Managing Director, Liuxing Wang, who unveiled the new product during the company’s second Anniversary and Distributor award ceremony in Abuja, noted that Fiber Cement Board, unlike its preceding counterparts, is environmental friendly with qualities such as durability, multi-use, fire and water resistant, sound insulation and easy workability.

According to him, “we received strong support in industrial investment in Nigeria from our group in China, the National Building Materials Group. The group approved FABCOM’s expands into a new stone-coated roofing production line which has an output of two million square meters per year in Lagos.

“Another new environmentally friendly building material (Fiber Cement Coard factory) in Abuja has also been approved by the group. This production line, with an output of five million square meters per year, will start construction and plans to be completed by the end of 2020,” Wang revealed.

He stated that in a few years time, many companies in China would find it cheaper to set up factories in Nigeria because of its huge market potential, which in turn can also become a point for reaching other African countries.

This, according to him, would make building materials more affordable in Nigeria because the cost of importation has been eliminated.

In his remarks at the event, Mr Jackie Hui, Deputy Managing Director of FABCOM, disclosed that the company had doubled its productivity since its inception In Nigeria in 2014.

According to him, “the company has achieved good results in recent years. Our output has doubled since we came here in 2014. It is always a thing of pride, according to a Chinese saying, to be able to create and make friends from afar. We hope to continue working together with the Nigerian government, to continue this expansion. We have bought a lot of lands to construct more factories in future so that Nigeria can enjoy more of our products.”

Also speaking, Mr Ye Shuijin, President, China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, said ‘I remember about 10 years ago I came to Abuja. There were about three to four Chinese companies; but today, there are over a 100 of them.

“For now, I am happy to say that our investment in Nigeria is over N70 billion. We have also created over 200,000 jobs. Sinoria Nigeria Limited is very huge in China. They just started in Nigeria. There is a lot more they can do with the support of Nigeria. We have a good relationship, so let’s do business with China.

Yusuf Buba, member, House of Representatives and House Chairman, Committee of Foreign Affairs, commended the company on its efforts in promoting the living conditions of members of its host community as its Corporate Social Responsibility policy, adding that FABCOM is a testimony of Nigeria’s industrial revolution strategy and its efforts to attract foreign investors.

According to him, “FABCOM is a testimony of Nigeria’s industrial revolution. Nigeria is giving incentives to attract foreign investors. Through FABCOM CSR, it has improved the lives of its host community.”

The lawmaker added that the awards would serve as a motivation to FABCOM distributors.

Happiness International Industry Limited was awarded the Best Distributor of stone-coated roofing sheets, with a cash gift of N2 million. While Great Omegason Nigeria Limited was awarded the best seller of fiber cement board in 2019, with a cash gift of N500,000.

Dr Frank Uwuoja, Head of Department of Architecture, Rivers State University, advised the company to to train Nigerians on how to install their products, even as he urged the Nigerian government to give the company all the support it needs.