Four days after the 80th birthday was celebrated, Fabio Lanipekun, an accomplished sports journalist, died.

An NTA official close to the family confirmed the passing on of the highly respected journalist. His death comes just a week after another iconic sports journalist, Sunny Emmanuel Ojagbaese died in the United States.

Born as Adesola Lanipekun, he adopted the name ‘Fabio’ from a novel he read while he was a student at the Methodist Boys High School in Lagos.

