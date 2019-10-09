Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has advised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to face governance with all seriousness and urgency it deserves.

In a statement in Lagos, yesterday, Onitri noted that since Lagosians trooped out to elect him six months ago, nothing tangible has happened in the state.

“There are myriad of problems such as security, sanitation, traffic jams everywhere, housing, bad roads, new minimum wage, youth unemployment, and several others crying for solution.

“We are yet to see the election promises of the governor fulfilled. The Lagos-Badagry Express road is now worse off. Only bikes ply the road. No vehicle can ply the road. The people of Badagry are now cut off from civilisation.

“The Ajah-Ibeju Lekki road is totally bad, always flooded and filled with pot holes. The Apapa gridlock is still very much present. Most roads in Lagos are flooded and covered with potholes.

“All the projects of former Govervor Akinwunmi Ambode are now left uncompleted and abandoned. We wish to call on Governor Sanwo-Olu to face governance and stop hounding his predecessor.”

Chief Onitiri said former governors, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwumi Ambode, have set high standards, taking a cue from Alhaji Lateef Jakande.