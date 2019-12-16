Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party National New Media Group (PDP-NNMG) has counseled the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to stay in the State and govern the people instead of junketing about, plotting against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The group noted that; “In the last six months, it is either Governor Fayemi is in Abuja, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano or outside the country and the main reason that he turned himself to ‘Ajala Travels’ is his plot to either replace Prof Osinbajo as Vice President or clinch the APC Presidential or Vice Presidential ticket in 2023.”

Reacting to a publication in The Nation newspaper of yesterday, in which Governor Fayemi was mentioned as the arrowhead of the APC governors, plotting the removal of Oshiomhole, PDP-NNMG said in a statement on Monday, by its Ekiti State Coordinator of the PDP-NNMG, Bola Agboola, that time had come for Ekiti people to tell Fayemi that he was not made governor to be pursuing Osinbajo and Oshiomhole up and down.

While noting that there was nothing wrong in anyone being ambitious, the PDP-NNMG said, the ambition of a man must not be at the expense of the people he is supposed to govern.

The group said it was unspeakable that since Fayemi was imposed on the people of Ekiti State by the powers that be, nothing has been done in the State apart from the sack of over 3,000 workers and imposition of exorbitant taxes on the people.

Calling on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on Governor Fayemi to stop wasting Ekiti State fund on his “Oshiomhole Must Go” as well as “I must be Vice President” agenda, the PDP-NNMG said; “The other time that two students of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) were shot dead by security men in the entourage of Governor Fayemi’s wife, it took the governor six clear days to speak on the gruesome murder and up till now, the killer policemen are yet to be brought to book.

“Also, when the Ureje Bridge in Ado Ekiti collapsed, cutting off thousands of Ekiti people from having access to the State capital, Governor Fayemi was never seen.

“Instead of being seen in Ekiti where he is the governor, Fayemi is busy plotting against his party chairman and at the same time, lobbying to be made Vice President in the event that Prof Osinbajo is removed.”