Face masks would no longer be mandatory in Bulgaria starting from June 15 under new guidelines being pushed by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

“This is when all coronavirus measures are lifted and only social aid remains,’’ he said on Wednesday.

A state of emergency was declared on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic and lasted for two months, followed by one month long epidemic exceptional situation, scheduled to end on June 14.

Since May 1, citizens have only had to wear face masks in closed public places like shops, churches, institutions and on public transport.

Bulgaria has not been hit by the novel coronavirus as hard as its Western European neighbours.

Travellers from several EU countries have been allowed to enter without being required to undergo quarantine since June 1.

Restaurants, museums, libraries, cinemas, fitness studios and shopping malls have reopened again under strict hygiene and distancing measures.

The 1st and 2nd football league seasons will start June 12, with fans allowed back in the stadiums, so long as they observe hygiene and distancing measures.(dpa/NAN)