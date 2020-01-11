Faceofbeautynigeria, an online pageantry platform recently announced winners for its 2020 edition.

A statement from the organisers read thus: “In a world where pageantry has been done on live stages only, Face of Beauty Nigeria dares to be different by bringing pageantry to the fingertips of every girl using the Instagram online platform only.”

Founded in 2017, Face of Beauty Nigeria has continued to raise the bar. For 2020 Edition, the voting was done in Dec. 2019 and nine queens were crowned for the year 2020.

The newly crowned queens for Face of Beauty Nigeria 2020 are Queen Edidiong, Face of Beauty Nigeria World; Queen Jossy, Face of Beauty Nigeria Tourism; Queen Faith, Face of Beauty Nigeria Charismatic; Queen Lydia, Face of Beauty Nigeria Photogenic; Queen Tia, Face of Beauty Nigeria Top Model and Queen Jennifer.

Others are Face of Beauty Nigeria Personality; Queen Nancy, Face of Beauty Nigeria Diva; Queen Prisca, Face of Beauty Nigeria Amity and Queen Gift; Face of Beauty Nigeria Outstanding.