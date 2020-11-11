The divine smiles foundation international has dotted the ‘i’s and crossed the ‘t’s as regards to the 15th edition of “Face of the world Nigeria and face of Edo beauty pageant” tagged THANKSGIVING EDITION. It’s a beauty pageant with a different which gives young girls a platforms to showcase their talents while styling tourism and womanhood. The President of the foundation, Prince Eerik Odigie in a statement released this morning said “We are thanking God for the past 16 years that we have been touching lives and helping young girls to fulfill their dreams” He also said during these 16 years , our beauty Queens in conjunction with our foundation had undertook life transforming pet projects by reaching out to the level privilege in our society, back to school program, computerized orphanage homes, digging borehole for the community, giving scholarships and paying hospitals bills, the lists are endless, he affirmed. This year edition will witness 30 beautiful and intelligent contestants competing for four crowns.

There will be stylish performance from OYIBO crooner, Israel Peters aka ANOGIRI. The event will be anchor by one of the finest comedians from South South, shan Pee. The Foundation also will given award to deserving members of the society who have contributed immensely to the growth of the beauty pageant. There would be a lot to eat and drink powered by one of the top notch catering outfits in Edo State, Sims Kitchen. The face of the world Nigeria and face of Edo beauty pageant is slated to hold at Excalibur hotels along etete road in Benin city on Saturday 14th November, 2020.