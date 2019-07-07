In some states like Abia, for instance, there is now a succession of people from the same family who play a prominent role in critical decision-making process. Here, while former governor Theodore Ahamefule Orji continues to maintain his hold on the Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, his son, Chinedun Orji, is gradually being positioned for future governorship contest.

Orji junior, a second term lawmaker, representing Umuahia Central State constituency in the state House of Assembly, was recently elected as the 11th Speaker of the state Assembly following the inauguration. He was the majority leader of the last assembly before his emergence as the Speaker.

His father, Theodore Orji, who had hitherto served as the Chief of Staff to former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, now also a senator, was elected governor of Abia State in 2007 and re-elected on April 26, 2011.

With his vantage position as number three citizen in the state, Orji junior has now become a force to be reckoned with in the scheme of things.

The story is not different in Benue State, where the daughter of Senator David Mark, Blessing Onuh, has also come into political reckoning with her election into the House of Representatives. In the February 26 National Assembly election, Onuh ran for Otukpo/Ohimini House of Representatives seat on the platform of the All Progressives Ground Alliance (APGA) and defeated her uncle, Egli Johnson Ahubi, who was then the deputy speaker in Benue State House of Assembly.

Onuh had dumped the PDP for APGA following her loss of the party’s ticket to Ahubi. Although she won the seat on the platform of a relatively unpopular platform, some people strongly believe that she rode on the crest of his father to achieve the feat. However, while dump- ing the PDP, the party that brought his father to political limelight, in the run up to the last election, Onuh was quoted as saying: “My family still remains my family and I love them all. But what you are witnessing today is a clarion call from my people who have stories to tell.”

Mark, a four-term Senator who represented Benue South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, was elected the President of the Senate on June 6, 2007. Before the advent of the present democratic dispensation, he was the minister in charge of communications ministry and its two major parastatals: Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) and Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). While in the ministry, he was quoted as making an uncomplimentary mark, saying ‘telephone is not for the poor, a statement many regarded as antipeople. He belongs to the military class who had held the country by the jugular before the coalition of democratic forces sent the junta out of power on May 29, 1999. Yet, he turned out to be the most beneficiary of the succeeding civilian administration. He only recently bowed out of the Senate, while his daughter takes over as a member of the House of Representatives.