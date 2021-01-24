Both representatives of Ronaldo and Messi refused to discuss the matter when approached by The Telegraph.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo became the highest- scoring player in the history of the sport as Juventus beat Napoli to win the Italian Super Cup, while Messi has won a record six world player of the year crowns.

Saudi Arabia is aim- ing to become an attractive tourist hub through its ‘Visit Saudi’ campaign with the country’s reputation in the doldrums over its chequered human rights record, although travel is currently limited due to Covid-19 and Visit Saudi adverts state that a visa must be acquired to go there.