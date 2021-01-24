Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly turned down a multi-million-pound offer to become the face of Saudi Arabian tourism.
The deal amounted to €6million per year (£5.3m) and is understood to have included Ronaldo making visits to the country and his image being used on all promotional material.
Ronaldo’s great rival Lionel Messi has also been approached by Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority, but his view on the proposal is not yet known.
Both representatives of Ronaldo and Messi refused to discuss the matter when approached by The Telegraph.
Earlier this week, Ronaldo became the highest- scoring player in the history of the sport as Juventus beat Napoli to win the Italian Super Cup, while Messi has won a record six world player of the year crowns.
Saudi Arabia is aim- ing to become an attractive tourist hub through its ‘Visit Saudi’ campaign with the country’s reputation in the doldrums over its chequered human rights record, although travel is currently limited due to Covid-19 and Visit Saudi adverts state that a visa must be acquired to go there.
