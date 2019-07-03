Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to face corruption allegations against him, rather than attacking them.

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Oshiomhole is not in position to pontificate on its relationship with its elected officials.

“Instead of trying to launder his image by unnecessarily attacking the PDP, we advice Oshiomhole to redeem his name by submitting himself to the Department of State Services and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to answer huge allegations of corruption as Edo state governor as well as alleged misconducts as APC chairman.

“This is a leader who had accepted that his party and the government it formed are sanctuaries of corrupt persons, “Moreover, instead of this fixation on the PDP, Oshiomhole already has his plate full with the crisis in his home state, Edo, where he is generally believed to be responsible for political tension by trying to force himself on the state governor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, as godfather.

“Oshiomhole needs to concentrate on the crisis rocking his party as well as the Presidency where the members of the cabal are at daggers drawn over the sharing of positions as ‘booty ‘ of a rigged election.”