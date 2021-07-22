The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has enjoined the embattled former Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Ibrahim Gusau to prepare to defend himself from allegations of diverting Puma kits meant for the country rather than sponsoring libelous publication against his person.

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister, John Joshua-Akanji, in reacting to an alleged sponsored write up in online publication, Sahara Reporters, the minister alleged that the article was shopped to several national publications that turned it down on account of its misleading, libelous and attempt to fraudulently rewrite facts and information that have been in the public domain about the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

“It is common knowledge that the former AFN president, Engineer Ibrahim Shehu Gusau with his co-travellers is desperate to extricate himself from a contract that he controversially signed the AFN into, which has now placed him in a position of trying to blackmail Team Nigeria into wearing the kits. He has conveniently neglected to tell Nigerians that he and Sunday Adeleye signed a non-disclosure agreement with PUMA, which details are unknown the ministry and board members of the AFN.

“As is statutory, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) is responsible for Team Nigeria’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics, and President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has formally handed over the team to NOC. Unfortunately, Gusau, as a former AFN president, did not write any official letter to the NOC about the kits neither did he contact the incumbent AFN Secretary General to take them over just as he did not remit them to the known address of the AFN, which is AFN Secretariat at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. He ran the PUMA deal as a purely personal enterprise, which landed him in trouble with the law.

