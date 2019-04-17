Riding on a successful tour across three cities in Europe and the Middle East, Facebook is set to hold the Lagos edition of ‘It’s Your Facebook’ pop-up showcase, the first in Africa.

The two-day programme, unveiled at an exclusive preview event, aims to educate users in a fun, interactive space and will showcase some of Facebook’s most loved products, including Stories, Communities and Watch. Also available will be Drop-in Sessions for the public to come down and get advice on their most burning Facebook related questions – whether around protecting their information on Facebook, or getting practical advice on everything from personalising Newsfeed, to security settings or setting up business pages.

Also taking place at the pop-up, will be a number of training sessions in partnership with Facebook’s local training partners, including Afrinolly, Re:Learn and the Facebook Community Leadership Circle Lagos. This includes free sessions focused on SMBs and building online businesses, building engaging communities, youth safety online and dedicated workshops for creatives.

Speaking at the event, Kezia Anim-Addo, communications manager for sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We’re thrilled to be here in Lagos with ‘It’s Your Facebook’ pop-up experience, which further highlights our commitment to supporting and investing in communities here in Nigeria. We look forward to welcoming people through our doors during this coming weekend!”