In celebration of the National Small Business Week, Facebook has unveiled new products that will help the over 90 million small businesses on its platform.

In addition to its small business training programme, which comes up in Washington DC annually, Boost with Facebook, Facebook has added new solutions to help small businesses save time and resources so they can focus on growth.

Among the new tools being introduced by Facebook is the Automated Ads feature that takes the guesswork out of buying ads on Facebook, creating the right advertising plan for each business in a few easy steps. Based on the businesses’ goals, this tool uses the existing images from their business page and let’s business owners “set it and forget it” to make it even more simple for them to advertise and focus on other aspects of their business.

The new additions also include Appointment Bookings, a new tool, which expands Facebook’s free tools for small businesses to effectively manage their time. With this new tool, service-based businesses on Facebook and Instagram can accept and manage appointments, customer information and send appointment reminders — all from their phone.

The latest addition also includes video creative tools that help small businesses build eye-catching video for mobile in just minutes.