From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

While billions of subscribers are sympathising with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the $7 billion loss to the technical glitch suffered by his firm on Monday, the techpreneur says the money and subscribers’ loss were not his priority, but the scathing consequences the disruption had on global users.

Zuckerberg, in a Facebook post late Tuesday, noted that those who could not communicate with families and associates or transact businesses were the real casualties of the temporary shutdown.

‘The SEV that took down all our services yesterday (Monday) was the worst outage we’ve had in years.

We’ve spent the past 24 hours debriefing how we can strengthen our systems against this kind of failure. This was also a reminder of how much our work matters to people.

‘The deeper concern with an outage like this isn’t how many people switch to competitive services or how much money we lose, but what it means for the people who rely on our services to communicate with loved ones, run their businesses, or support their communities.’

Zuckerberg said the allegations of a Whistleblower against Facebook services were totally untrue and do not represent Facebook and associated platforms.

‘I’m sure many of you have found the recent coverage hard to read because it just doesn’t reflect the company we know. We care deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health. It’s difficult to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives. At the most basic level, I think most of us just don’t recognise the false picture of the company that is being painted.

‘The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical. We make money from ads, and advertisers consistently tell us they don’t want their ads next to harmful or angry content. And I don’t know any tech company that sets out to build products that make people angry or depressed. The moral, business and product incentives all point in the opposite direction,’ the Facebook CEO added.

Over three billion Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users were shut out for seven hours and were only able to regain access to their online community late Monday.

