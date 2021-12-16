From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Mr Tony Nwaka, has been slammed with a one-month suspension from the party over a Facebook post he has described as satire which he made on December 13.

The leadership of his ward in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state handed down the suspension after about 48 hours of what seemed to be an offensive publication.

In the letter of suspension, Nwaka, a former commissioner during the tenure of immediate past governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, was requested to appear before a disciplinary panel to explain the contents of the satire.

Reacting to his suspension, Mr Nwaka said he would honour the invitation to the panel, and wondered what constituted an offence in his post.

‘Thankfully, I was given the fair hearing of going to explain myself. I hope to meet the panel whenever it sits and sees how a satire (a fictional creation that mirrors the foibles of society) about a wrestling competition that was held ten years ago, in which no identities or locations were indicated, now constitutes an offence to a political party,’ he stated.

In the fictional post titled: THIS IS WICKED, SADISTIC AND DEMONIC. STOP IT NOW, Mr Nwaka wrote about a wrestling contest of ten years ago between two persons.

He stated that even though a winner emerged, the winner was unhappy that his challenger went into the contest with him.

According to the post, the winner later said he had forgiven his challenger, and even invited him to work him as his subordinate who took ‘extra steps to serve you loyally and competently.’

He added that ten years down the line, there is an ambush and mobilisation of resources to bring the same person down.

