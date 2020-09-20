Enyeribe Ejiogu

Global social media firm, Facebook, has announced its preparedness to open a new office in Lagos.

The opening of Lagos office, the second office on the African continent, is aimed at supporting the entire Sub-Saharan Africa region. The office is expected to become operational in the second half of 2021 and the first on the continent to house a team of expert engineers building for the future of Africa and beyond.

Head of New Product Experimentation, Ime Archibong, said: “The opening of our new office in Lagos, Nigeria presents new and exciting opportunities in digital innovations to be developed from the continent and taken to the rest of the world. All across Africa, we’re seeing immense talent in the tech ecosystem, and I’m proud that with the upcoming opening of our new office, we’ll be building products for the future of Africa, and the rest of the world, with Africans at the helm. We look forward to contributing further to the African tech ecosystem.”