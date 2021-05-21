By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The President of International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Nigerian Chapter, Mr. Segun Adebayo, has said that Nigeria needs synergy among players in the sector to achieve an excellent built environment.

Adebayo who stated this recently at stakeholders meeting in Lagos to mark this year’s “World Facility Management Day”, pointed that the event was in line with the global practice that seeks to recognise and celebrate the vital works that facility managers across the world have contributed to different industries during the pandemic and even now that we are gradually winning the war against COVID-19.

He further stated that IFMA will continue to map out critical paths towards a better operating environment, as members are determined to achieve a sustainable and forward-thinking industry through capacity building, knowledge development, and research. He noted that between the last celebration and now, the body has been able to deepen its advocacy commitment through its knowledge-sharing session series.

In his speech, the special guest of honour, Mr. David Lola Majekodunmi, chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Lagos Chapter, advised practitioners to create a trust fund and invest more in research towards encouraging young Nigerians to be part of Facility Management.