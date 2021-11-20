From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Association of Facilities Management Practitioners of Nigeria, is set to brainstorm on how to tackle incessant building collapse, amongst others.

Its President, Collins Osayamwen, in a statement yesterday, explained that the conference entitled, ‘Working together to accelerate the adoption of FM across Africa: a year on,’ would also showcase what the association has done over the years.

He added that, “the conference being hosted by the Association of Facility Management Practitioners, Nigeria is aimed at bringing Facility Management Practitioners across Africa together in working and establishing a common ground for the development of the Facilities Management profession on the African continent.

“The last 20 months have seen the world ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and Facilities Management practitioners working across all areas of Facility Management in Africa, like their counterparts in other continents, were at the forefront of an expanded role in helping organizations keep their day-to-day operations running smoothly and also influence strategic practices on how businesses adapt to the realities of the post-pandemic world.

“The necessity of all stakeholders to work for the accelerated growth of facility management across Africa and build on last years’ experience for the future cannot be over-emphasized.

“Delegates at the Conference will be equipped with the necessary tools for implementing Facilities Management strategies in order to deliver world-class services and add value in their respective organization, while also profiting from a vast exchange of experience in the current developments on a variety of topics in the international practice of Facilities Management.

“This event has its main objective to share know-what, know-how and promote the awareness of Facility Management disciplines across Africa.

“Facility Management is still at a developmental stage in many countries and a conference like the AFMC 2021 is needed to foster growth and promote awareness in a better and wider way.

“With the foregoing we invite all and sundry to this special conference at it promises to open a new vista of how the built environment is managed

Speakers at this conference are veterans and industry thought leaders from across the world.

“Simply put the world is coming to Nigeria –Africa. While sponsors and exhibitors are invited, we are expectant of having very important dignitaries within the social-political and the real estate industry for a robust engagement with decision-makers, captains of industry, and policymakers.”

