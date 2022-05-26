From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom PDP gubernatorial primary election appears condemned to controversies as another aspirant, a two-term member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Mike Enyong, has been declared candidate in a parallel election.

He was said to have polled prodigious 2448 votes to emerge winner of his version of the PDP primaries election held at Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, whereas at the one held at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, where Mr Umo Eno won with 993 votes, he had been credit with only one vote.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Reports indicated that the lawmaker defeated other opponents to emerge winner with a total number of 2448 votes.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Announcing the results of the exercise following votes cast by the accredited delegates across the 31 Local Government Areas, the returning officer, Mr. I. D. Sunday said Rt Hon. Michael Enyong scored 2448 votes, Pastor Umo Eno, 239 votes; Obong Bassey Albert, 50 votes; Rt Hon. Onofiok Luke, 34 votes; Akan Okon, 5 votes; Mr Ide Owodiong, 0 vote.

“In his reaction shortly after his declaration as the winner, Enyong thanked the delegates for their overwhelming and unwavering trust reposed in him to represent the party in the 2023 Governorship election in the state.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .