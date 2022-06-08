From Fred Itua, Abuja

The crisis ravaging the Labour Party (LP), on Tuesday took another dimension, as its former deputy national chairman, Calistus Uju Okafor, said his faction had successfully concluded the National and Houses of Assembly primaries on Monday.

Okafor, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abuja, also revealed that his faction has held the presidential primaries, where the flag bearer of the Labour Party emerged

He said the lists of the candidates that had emerged so far, would be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on or before Friday.

He said his position and actions were based on the need to ensure justice, fairness and equity stressing that he had nothing against the person of former governor Peter Obi, whom the other faction of LP had presented as its presidential candidate.

Okafor, who insisted that he remained the acting national chairman of the LP following the sacking of its late chairman, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, also clarified that there was no agreement yet between him and a former presidential Spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

He said no meaningful discussion had taken place between him and Okupe, who is now the campaign manager for Obi.

Okafor said: “On Doyin Okupe, it is unfortunate that people takes someone else for granted. I wonder why people wants to use others for their selfish interest.

“I am fighting for Justice. There’s no where in any political party that an acting national secretary can take over the national chairmanship position. We have the deputy vice-chairman and the zonal vice Chairmen.

“There is no where in the constitution that says an acting national secretary could take over the leadership of a political party when the deputy national chairman and zonal vice chairmen. I am not witch-hunting Peter Obi.

“When Okupe called me, I told him that I was open for discussion. I was now surprised when he went to the media and said a different thing from what I told him.

“It is clear that he wanted to take me for granted. The leadership of the other faction is going about that I’m looking for recognition. It is an insult to me as a person.

“They should know that their leader is an acting national secretary while, I Calistus Uju Okafor is the acting national chairman. The court will soon remove them. I am very open to any discussion for the right thing to be done.

“The leader of the other faction should remain as the acting national secretary while I play my role as the acting national chairman. Every other positions in the Labour Party remain the same until we all obey the consent judgement that says an all inclusive and expansive convention be held.

“Meanwhile, as the acting national chairman of the Labour Party, I, Calistus Uju Okafor states that that party had successfully, concluded all the national and houses of assembly primaries in Ihiala, Anambra State on Monday and the presidential primary will hold on Wednesday and by latest, Friday, we are going to submit the authentic list of the Labour Party candidates to the INEC.”

Okafor, a factional leader of the party, is currently in Court to challenge the legality of the leadership of Akingbade Oyelakin, whom he said “represents persons wrongfully and unlawfully parading themselves as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of Labour Party”.

He also joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a co-defendant.

Others sued by Okafor include Julius Abure and Umar Farouq who emerged as the national chairman and the secretary of the party, respectively, at a national executive committee meeting of the party held in Benin, Edo State, in March 2021.

The rest of the defendants sued by the defendants are members of the committee set up by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to take over the affairs of the party.

The committee members are Salisu Mohammed, Lawson Osagie, Isa Aremu, Baba Aye, Ikpe Ektokudo, Sylvester Ejiofor, and Lucy Offiong. Sued along with them are one Salamatu Aliyu and the NLC.