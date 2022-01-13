From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Plateau State House of Assembly Factional Speaker Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba has petitioned the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), demanding total cancellation of congresses conducted in the state.

Hon Nuhu also claimed that Governor Simon Lalong and his supporters didn’t carry members of the House of Assembly, critical stakeholders and other party faithful along in the process leading to the selection of executives from Ward, Local government and the state.

The lawmaker, in a petition dated October 22, 2021, but made available to newsmen Thursday in Abuja, noted that Governor Lalong can’t talk about the national convention when Plateau State APC still in crisis.

The petitioner pleaded with ûthe Governor Buni-led leadership to correct what he described as injustice against majority members of Plateau APC by conducting fresh congresses in the state.

He warned that if the national leadership fails to do nothing to the petition, the ruling party will experience a repeat of what happened in Zamfara in Plateau State in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

‘The Governor of Plateau State has among other things being very undemocratic with the way party issues are handled. From the way he chose to oust the former Chairman, Letep Dabang, out of office because Dabang always threaded with caution and advised against factional Speaker unconfirmed reports from praise singers to make informed decisions and this didn‘t go down well with the Governor.

‘The appointment of Excos across all levels (Ward, LGA and State) this is what played out in Plateau State, the Governor and his supporters didn’t carry members of the House of Assembly along with critical stakeholders and party faithful. This move is currently generating tension among party faithful as they seem not to agree with this undemocratic measure. Some are even threatening legal action.

‘As the leader of the party in the House of Assembly, I made several efforts to discuss these challenges with the Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon Simon Lalong with intentions of proffering political solutions but all these fell on deaf ears. He has continuously threatened and claimed that I am not loyal to him.

‘As a party faithful and a legislator, I chose to write today for the sole reason of posterity and my love for our great party, that if nothing is done we (APC) will experience a repeat of Zamfara in Plateau State (GOD forbid).

‘This great party allowed me to use its platform to showcase my political intentions and aspirations as well. I will be sad if our party doesn’t get things right especially with the Congresses held recently,” he noted. While insisting that the ousted acting state chairman, Letep Dabang, remain the recognised APC state chairman in Plateau State, the factional State Assembly Speaker, warned against the repeat of Zamfara state experience in Plateau State.

‘My prayer is that the congresses be cancelled and a new one conducted whether through consensus, but we must ensure that the intentions of the party are protected while carrying along with the interests of all stakeholders so we can deliver come 2023.

‘May God bless you as you consider correcting this mistake in rebuilding our great party.’