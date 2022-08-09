When deep house’s popularity and economic viability faded in South Africa throughout the 2010s, Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu, a.k.a Oscar Mbo, emerged as its savior.

Mbo (born in Pretoria in 1991) released his debut album, Golder Power, in 2019 to great acclaim after ten years of hard work as a DJ/podcaster.

“It might be difficult at times to be a deep house DJ in an era when there isn’t much of it being distributed in the public,” he tells Apple Music. “However, my passion of deep house music has kept me going.” Mbo introduced a much younger, broader audience to the genre (which normally serves to a more mature niche market) while retaining its groovy, laid-back vibe.

For The Groovist (2020), his South African Music Awards-nominated sophomore album, and its chart-topping follow-up, Defenders Of House, have demonstrated the genre’s enduring significance.

Oscar Mbo Songs

Here are songs he featured and singles, which can be Downloaded on Fakaza, Sahubs, Fakazavibes, 1height, Globby and also on streaming website like YouTube, Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Deezer

1. Asambeni

2. Nkanyezi

3. Moya Wami

4. Ulele

5. Moya Wami (feat. Mawhoo)

6. Defenders of House

7. Grateful

8. Free Me

9. Grateful (feat. SGVO & Seko)

10. Muziki Ni Furaha

11. For The Groovists

12. Bawo

13. Genesis

14. Lets Play

15. Reasons

16. I Need You – Groovy Remix

17. Good Loving

18. I Need You (feat. Marcus Harvey & 031Choppa)

19. Raw Groove Serero (feat. Griffith Malo) [Prem

20. Reasons (feat. Stagz Jazz)

21. Book Of Revelations (feat. Deep Essentials)

22. I Come to You

23. Get2getha

24. Raw Groove Serero – Premium Mix

25. Raw Groove Serero (feat. Griffith Malo) – Pre\

Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu is a record producer, podcaster, and DJ from South Africa. He makes house music that incorporates aspects of deep house, deep tech, Amapiano, Nu Jazz, broken beat, and lounge music. He is most known for co-founding and performing in The Ashmed Hour program, an entertainment podcast.