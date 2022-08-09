When deep house’s popularity and economic viability faded in South Africa throughout the 2010s, Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu, a.k.a Oscar Mbo, emerged as its savior.
Mbo (born in Pretoria in 1991) released his debut album, Golder Power, in 2019 to great acclaim after ten years of hard work as a DJ/podcaster.
“It might be difficult at times to be a deep house DJ in an era when there isn’t much of it being distributed in the public,” he tells Apple Music. “However, my passion of deep house music has kept me going.” Mbo introduced a much younger, broader audience to the genre (which normally serves to a more mature niche market) while retaining its groovy, laid-back vibe.
For The Groovist (2020), his South African Music Awards-nominated sophomore album, and its chart-topping follow-up, Defenders Of House, have demonstrated the genre’s enduring significance.
Oscar Mbo Songs
Here are songs he featured and singles, which can be Downloaded on Fakaza, Sahubs, Fakazavibes, 1height, Globby and also on streaming website like YouTube, Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Deezer
- 1. Asambeni
- 2. Nkanyezi
- 3. Moya Wami
- 4. Ulele
- 5. Moya Wami (feat. Mawhoo)
- 6. Defenders of House
- 7. Grateful
- 8. Free Me
- 9. Grateful (feat. SGVO & Seko)
- 10. Muziki Ni Furaha
- 11. For The Groovists
- 12. Bawo
- 13. Genesis
- 14. Lets Play
- 15. Reasons
- 16. I Need You – Groovy Remix
- 17. Good Loving
- 18. I Need You (feat. Marcus Harvey & 031Choppa)
- 19. Raw Groove Serero (feat. Griffith Malo) [Prem
- 20. Reasons (feat. Stagz Jazz)
- 21. Book Of Revelations (feat. Deep Essentials)
- 22. I Come to You
- 23. Get2getha
- 24. Raw Groove Serero – Premium Mix
- 25. Raw Groove Serero (feat. Griffith Malo) – Pre\
Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu is a record producer, podcaster, and DJ from South Africa. He makes house music that incorporates aspects of deep house, deep tech, Amapiano, Nu Jazz, broken beat, and lounge music. He is most known for co-founding and performing in The Ashmed Hour program, an entertainment podcast.
- 26. Book Of Revelations
- 27. Moya Wami – Soulfreakah Remix
- 28. Raw Groove Serero (feat. Griffith Malo)
- 29. Good Music
- 30. I Come to You (feat. China Charmeleon)
- 31. Zar
- 32. Sunset Groove
- 33. Show Me Love
- 34. Let Me
- 35. Let Me (feat. Natalia Mabaso)
- 36. Boogie With Me
- 37. Sunset Groove (feat. Dvine Brothers)
- 38. Life & Love
- 39. Smooth Grooves
- 40. Came From Far
- 41. All I Need – Chymamusique Version
- 42. Raw Groove Serero – Original Mix
- 43. Ndisele
- 44. Golden Power
- 45. I Need You (Groovy Remix) (feat. Marcus Harve
- 46. Grateful (feat. Seko & SGVO)
- 47. Defenders of House (Original Mix)
- 48. For the Brave
- 49. Atlantis
- 50. I Need You (feat. Marcus Harvey & 031choppa)
Leave a Reply