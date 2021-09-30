Leading radio station in the South-South region, FAD93.1FM Calabar, has added a feather to its cap as it has been adjudged the “Next Rated Radio Station in Nigeria” at the just concluded Media-Nite Out Awards (NMNA).

The station bagged the coveted award in recognition of its vital role in promoting excellent radio programmes in Cross River State and the country at large.

Receiving the award at the Nigerian Media-Nite Out Awards (NMNA) held in Lagos last Saturday, the founder and chief executive officer of FAD Media Group, owners of FAD93.1FM Calabar, and FAD360TV, Mr. Fidelis Duker, said the radio station has over the years gone beyond just providing news items to listeners but has evolved as reporting news on all modes of exemplary radio programming, which include sports, radio drama, entertainment, and many other interesting programmes.

Duker described the award as a reflection of the hard work of management and staff, promising that the recognition will further encourage the station to continue to provide improved service to the public.

While thanking the organizers of the event for recognizing the commitment of FADFM in reporting verified and reliable news items in Calabar and its border towns, Duker said such an award serves as an impetus for better performance.

He also assured Cross Riverians and Nigerians, that Fad Media will continue to do its best by developing more people-oriented programs that will birth development and emancipation for the nation.

On his part, founder of NMNA and chairman of Solkem Entertainment, Sola Olugbemiro, said the event had been the darling of many media practitioners, as it lends credibility to practitioners who are excelling in their different areas of concentration, while also calling on practitioners to better their performances and work ethics.

The four-year old radio station has in the last three months received three awards for its exemplary programming and in-depth news coverage.

The first from the United Nations for being the best station in Cross River to report accurately on health issues in the wake of COVID-19.

Again, Fad Fm won the best radio station in South-South at the South-South Media Excellence award, which had nominees from Arise TV, Journalist Hangout of TVC, Channels amongst so many others.

The awards are coming after the station celebrated its fourth anniversary on September 1, 2021. Not only has FAD93.1FM created a successful station as an expansion of the FAD MEDIA GROUP, but they have also reached a national audience and have established themselves as one of the leading electronic talk, news, and music radio stations.

FAD93.1FM began full transmission on September 1, 2017, after several test transmissions, in June 2017. The dream came true due to quality preparation which has always been a key element in the Fad Family as it started broadcasting and showcasing the best of both human and technical resources, south of the Atlantic.z

