Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Dayo Fadahunsi is dead.
Fadahunsi, was also a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) in Ondo State.
He was also a Special Adviser on Union matters to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.
Fadahunsi died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.
The late Fadahunsi was a former Chairman or the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.
A family source confirmed the death of the foremost unionist, saying the family will soon announce burial arrangements.
Leave a Reply