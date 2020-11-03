Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Dayo Fadahunsi is dead.

Fadahunsi, was also a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) in Ondo State.

He was also a Special Adviser on Union matters to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

Fadahunsi died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

The late Fadahunsi was a former Chairman or the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.

A family source confirmed the death of the foremost unionist, saying the family will soon announce burial arrangements.