The remains of Pa Adebowale Fadairo will be laid to rest at the Grailland Iju Hills, Lagos tomorrow.

Born into the Fadairo royal family of Owu-Abeokuta, he died last Saturday in Lagos during a brief illness.

The deceased, who would have been 78 years old on July 21, was until his death the chairman of the Fadairo Roya Family.

In a statement, yesterday, the former general secretary of the Fadairo Descendants, Muyiwa Akintunde, described Pa Fadairo as a leader in a million.

“He was a stickler for time and paid attention to details. He was totally committed to the family celebrating whenever we celebrated and sharing our grief when that came upon us,” he said.

He was survived by five children, nine grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and several other relatives who also held him as a father figure.

He was head of Chemicals Marketing at National Oil and Chemical Marketing Company (now ConOil Plc), a subsidiary of Shell Petroleum Development Company, where he retired in 1998 after 18 years of meritorious service in the oil sector.

He had previously worked as Senior Marketing Executive at Berger Paints Plc, which he joined in 1977 after a stint at the Customs and Excise upon completing a Master’s degree in Chemistry at the Governors State University in Chicago, United States.

Pa Fadairo spent his retirement years running Flowale Farms, which specialised in large scale animal and crop farming of international standards.