Lukman Olabiyi

Residents of Fadeyi in Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos State have called on the Lagos State Police Command to prosecute four suspected cultists arrested for terrorising the area. The suspects are being detained by the state Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Recovered from the suspects were arms, ammunition, daggers and other deadly weapons.

The suspects, Yusufu; Michael; Alabi and Etu, were arrested for belonging to a killer group that has been terrorising the people for over a period of time.

The community, in a petition by their lawyer, Greg I. Aghedo, to the state Commissioner of Police (CP), is asking for a thorough investigation by the police to ensure that justice is done in the case.

Aghedo also called on the CP to ensure that his command investigates and follows up the case to a logical conclusion, adding that they had on several occasions in the past reported to the police but the matter had always been swept under the carpet.

The petition dated May 16, and captioned, “serial murder, cultism, banditry and other grave acts of criminality,’ was written on behalf of the Ayodele community and adjoining areas of Fadeyi. “Our clients are complainants against the above mentioned persons, who were arrested by your men and currently in your custody on allegations of robbery, and illegal possession of fire arms among others.

Before the arrest of the suspects, they had committed several murders, which include the murder of Mrs. Suliyat Asekun’s husband. The case is before the homicide department of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID),Panti, Yaba.

“Sir, the above mentioned persons have always managed to escape from justice. It was with great joy and relief when information got to our clients that they have been arrested by the Isheri Division of the Lagos Command and have been transferred to SARS, lkeja,” the petition said.

While appealing to the CP to urgently attend to their petition, the residents also promised to assist the police in their investigation.