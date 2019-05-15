Emma Jemegah

Former Bolton Wanderers’ midfielder, Khalilou Fadiga, is the early bird expected to arrive in Lagos today ahead of Saturday’s The Match for Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The Senegalese is to fly into Lagos from Brussels, Belgium where he has been living with his family after retiring from the game almost eight years ago.

Fadiga is familiar with Lagos turf, having scored for the Teranga Lions in their 2-1 defeat by the Super Eagles at the AFCON 2000 that Nigeria jointly hosted with Ghana.

Though a Senegalese, he also holds a Belgian passport.

Twelve other ex internationals are to arrive Lagos tomorrow from their various countries of residents.

Meanwhile, organisers of the farewell game to celebrate Gov. Ambode’s strides in the provision of sports infrastructure for Lagos have announced that proceeds from the game would be distributed to some charity homes in the state.

“Special Olympic Nigeria that has been championing the cause of children with intellectual disabilities will get part of the proceeds from the match. Some foundations set up by some former Super Eagles will also be considered in the sharing of the proceeds from the match,” stressed Waidi Akanni, one of the organisers of The Match for Ambode.