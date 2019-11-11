Charles Nwaoguji and Merit Ibe

FAE Ltd, a leading envelope producer in Nigeria, has introduced a new product into the market, the tamper proof envelop.

The Managing Director of the company, Princess Layo Okeowo, made the disclosure at the just concluded Lagos trade fair.

She said FAE, which is just over half a century old, has more than 35 years of experience and is the largest producer of envelopes in West Africa, producing an estimated 10million envelopes daily.

Deploying its manufacturing facilities, which allow the company cater to the needs of many orders as required, the envelopes produced by these automated machines are of superior quality.

The newest tamper proof envelopes are tear resistant, and when the silicone part is peeled off, it reflects on the envelop that it has been tampered with.

She added that the company which is the first to produce such tamper proof envelopes in Nigeria, has other range of quality and exceptional envelopes with special features, which include the First Class (envelopes and letterhead); Tamper Proof (tear resistant); Envemaster(Brown bar coded ); Inserting window envelopes (for ATM cards) and Security perforated plain and window envelopes.