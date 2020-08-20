Zika Bobby

FAE Limited, Nigeria’s corporate paper packaging company with focus on envelope manufacturing and customisation has restated its commitment to innovation as a key driver to staying relevant in the 21st century.

Speaking yesterday at a virtual meeting, it’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Princess Funmilayo Okeowo Bakare, stated that the company, founded over 40 years ago has been able to remain relevant through its unwavering commitment to innovation, technology and design. “Our customers are our first point of reference. We listen, we pay attention to their needs and we let this drive the designs of our products. With over 40 years’ experience, FAE Limited combines basic local knowledge and international expertise with state-of-the-art, high-quality printing technology for the production of our envelopes which are second to none,” Bakare said.

With a distribution network that spans several African countries including; Ghana, Cameroon, Benin, Liberia, Togo, Mali, Senegal, Guinea, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leonne, Cote D’Ivoire, The Gambia, Mauritania, Chad, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau among others, FAE Limited boasts of being the largest envelope manufacturer, with over one hundred thousand premium products daily.

Okeowo stressed that FAE envelopes and customised letterheads are in the market to guarantee confidentiality and security for correspondence of organisations and individuals especially with its latest first class and tamper proof brands widely accepted in the market.

According to her, First Class Envelopes and letterhead to match with security centered watermark was manufactured to covey style, professionalism and uniqueness of brand; while Tamperproof is FAE’s solution to the challenge of theft, fraud, and insecurity of valuable documents in Nigeria. The tear resistance envelope with a red mark that reads opened once flap has been tampered with has helped to curb the abuse of trust that has taken over most organisations.

Also speaking, Chief Operating Officer, Adeleke Adeleye, stated that the company remains consistent on the path of continuous improvement, timely performance and customer satisfaction.

“While FAE can boast of servicing 80 percent of all Nigerian banks, several government agencies bodies and parastatals, examination bodies and even INEC amongst others, we continue to grow thanks to the confidence our wonderful clients and distributors have invested into our business,” Adeleye said.