West African Youth Council (WAYC) has conferred an ambassadorial award on the Special Assistant to Governor of Kwara State on New Media, Fafoluyi Olayinka.

Fafoluyi, who was appointed special assistant to Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman in 2020, earned the award of recognition due to his meritorious activities in the Government of Kwara State.

WAYC President, Emmanuel Williams, while announcing the recognition, said: “One of the industries that is vital to what we are doing is youths.

“That is why we have been crediting exceptional youths. Although numerous youths are doing so well, but Fafoluyi’s performance is exceptional and an emulating one. That is why we recognised him.”

Reacting, Fafoluyi promised to give his best to the development of youths in his constituency and Nigeria as a whole.