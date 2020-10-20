Christopher Oji

Three persons have been killed while a truck loaded with cow has been burnt at the Fagba are of Iju, Lagos.

As at press time there is heavy fight between the two and dangerous weapons such as arrow, daggers ,charms and other cugels are freely used.Residents who live within the area are fleeing as the fight I escalating. A witness said the fight erupted when protesters who barricaded the road were trying to extort money from the truck driver who resisted .

The truck driver was said to have drawn out dagger and attempted to stab one of the protesters which infruited other protesters. Many people were injured while three persons were killed.