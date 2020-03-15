Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Alhaji Muhammadu Musa Fagen Gawo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was this morning (Sunday) declared winner in the just-concluded Garki/Babura federal constituency bye-election after polling 48,318 votes.

The declared winner is a son of the deceased member of the House of Representatives, Muhammadu Adamu Fagen Gawo, representing the federal constituency who died three months ago on December 31, 2019, at a Dubai hospital.

The electoral presiding officer, Professor Ahmad Shehu Kutama, who made the declaration at the Collation Centre in Babura Local Government Area this morning, said Fagen Bawo defeated Nasir Garba Dantiye of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 24,135 votes and Bashir Umar of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) who scored 458 votes.

Only three political parties have fielded candidates for the bye-election after a peace accord was duly signed by them under the supervision of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Sule Gomna, in Ringim area of the state.

There were no cases of electoral malpractice with the police having deployed about a thousand officers to man the exercise across the affected polling units.