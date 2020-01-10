Fahmili, a ruminative pop group of three teenage girls, Ayomide, Rokewe and Terelayifa, has set for itself an agenda to become the most recognised music brand in Africa.

Only before Christmas, the group made waves across the country when it released its sophomore single, Ife (Love). But unlike what they did with Smile, their debut single, the girls this time around refrained from offering the new song for free download online.

According to the girls, Ife is a positive statement for the romance-weary. “Ife is our first song with major sections and hooks rendered in Yoruba language. It is a positive statement for the romance-weary. It’s time to settle for a fulfilling love affair with a serious partner,” they chorused.

The group members, who embarked on meet-the-press visits before the Yuletide, said they were thrilled with the warm reception accorded them. “We are really grateful and inspired. From tens of hundreds of streams and comments, we have not had a single negative assessment of Smile from any quarters. We are elated,” the gals stated.

Steered and powered by Righton Projectz Limited, an artiste and repertoire company led by Habib Mohammed, Fahmili has one of the best websites and blogs – www.fahmili.com.ng – where fans can get information on the group’s motivation, work and progress