From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Embattled Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Ubandoma Joshua Laven has blamed the recent bloodbath in some parts of Plateau State on lack of judicious use of local intelligence by the Governor Simon Lalong administration in the state.

He explained that there are always local intelligence from the security, vigilante, community policing or the community leaders prior to most of the deadly attacks that perished dozens of innocent lives.

Hon. Laven stated this in an interview on his arrival at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang, Jos where he distanced himself for the misinterpretation of a video in circulation on social media which he was accused of saying they will stop some ethnic group from coming to camping in Tarok land in 2023.

He said he has always been peaceful in his approach to issues even when Governor Simon Lalong denied him access to the Local Government Secretariat after winning at the poll and when the Court delivered a declaration judgement that restored him to office.

“The responsibility of every government is to protect lives and properties, killings was already going on in Plateau before I raised an alarm sometime back. Killings have being going on in Irigwe land in Bassa for a very long time and these things can be avoided but the government don’t care.

“It cares only when it has happen, government is supposed to be proactive to prevent what will lead to killing of people. In my own case, when I discovered that the terrorists have invaded our land, I worked in collaboration with the local security and they confirm it.

“There are always security reports about the activities of terrorists in the state. For Yelwa Zangam where 29 persons were killed, there was security intelligence for more than three days but no action was taken.

“There was intelligence about the attack in Mangu and the next is Langtang but you know that my people are very volatile, so I call all the traditional rulers and security heads in Langtang for a meeting, that was what prevent what would have been a bloodbath in Tarok land in August, 2021.”

Laven said he acted on local intelligence in collaboration with the community leaders, traditional rulers, the security and local security to avert the looming danger that the terrorists were planning in the area.

“At that time, the terrorists were aware that we know what they were doing and instead of the government to collaborate with me at that time to fight the common enemy, they said I raised force alarm.

“Four months after Wase was hit and now, both Christians and Muslims were killed in Kanam Local Government Area, this is because we don’t take local intelligence serious, we need to raised up and protect our people.”

Laven said by law he remained the authentic Chairman of Langtang North, who was elected by the people and that he will continue to stand for the prosperity of the people.

Responding to the video in circulation which he was accused of saying that they should kill anybody who comes to Tarok land, Laven said it was because of his love for peace that he recovered small Arms and light weapons in Langtang and handed over to security agencies to enthroned peace.

He said, “I am a peace maker, I have continue to calm down youths and people in Tarok land not to take law into their hands even when the government has pushed me to the wall.

“If I can recover a bunch of light weapons and the Governor and the Military came there to receive them shows my love for peace. Now they are heightening tension in my community because that video was translated my a mischief-maker who is bent on tarnishing my image but they can’t have it.”

Laven said he only cautioned youths who were desperately peddling rumor that is capable of causing disaffection to the peace and unity of the people in Langtang North.

He said that the Langtang people have a candidate who would contest the Plateau South Senatorial seat and that there support would be given to him to ensure that he win the election come 2023.