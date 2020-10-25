Rita Okoye

Okochi Chikaodiri Faith beat other contestants to emerge the winner of Miss Nigerian Face, a virtual beauty pageant, which held recently.

In this interview, the 20-year-old Microbiology student of Landmark University shares her journey into pageantry as well as her plans for the girl child.

How did you feel when you were announced the winner of Miss Nigerian Face 2020?

Honestly, I had mixed feelings. I was crying, laughing and screaming, but I was so happy, because it was a dream come true.

How did you get to know about the beauty contest?

A friend of mine sent me the link to Miss Nigerian Face Instagram page and she kept asking me to go for it.

When you signed up for this contest, did you foresee yourself winning?

I believed so much in myself. At the same time, I was scared because I knew definitely I wasn’t the only one that was going to fight for the crown.

How was your growing up, any fond memories?

For me, growing up was not so easy because I had strict parents. My dad was a lecturer at that time, so also was my mum. I never really had friends. Growing up, I was very stubborn because I wasn’t ready to relent on anything I wanted, but my parents loved me regardless. I remember when I was going for my first contest, my dad wasn’t in support, but I didn’t listen to him, I still got registered and contested. I became the first runner-up and it caused me a lot, but then everybody realized what I was capable of, which is to live my dream no matter what.

Were your parents in support of you signing up for this beauty contest?

Honestly, none of them knew when I registered. I knew my dad was going to say no, but as time passed, I told my mum about it. She was so supportive; even during the voting period, she didn’t sleep, she kept sharing links and telling her friends about it. I later told my dad after the results were out and he was so happy, he even gave me a gift. I never felt better in my life.

What motivated you to partake in a beauty contest?

Failure! I can’t count how many times I’ve tried to win anything in my life, but I couldn’t. Anytime I failed to achieve something, the failure served as fuel that kept driving me to never give up on my dream. I was ready to see the end of every journey I started, not minding if I won or not.

What do you think gave you an edge over others?

I think it is grace, because definitely everybody came with a winning mentality. It was just grace with strength and faith to not give up.

If you hadn’t won, what would you have done?

I’d always try again. I see failure as an achievement in disguise, to keep trying till I get what I want.

As a new queen, what are the projects you plan to embark on?

It’s the girl child project where I have to teach girls how to overcome their fears and how to keep positive mentality about their future. I intend to impact love and strength on all beautiful girls out there, to ensure they know their worth and everything they are capable of.

How do you plan to relate with other runner-up queens?

We are now a family. I relate with them as my sisters, because we are all not perfect. So, we are looking out for each other.

What legacy do you intend leaving behind for the next queen?

It’s to pursue my passion because it’s very infectious. My aspiration in life is to be a graduate, a successful and wealthy model. I also want to be a role model to young ladies out there.

Marriages are crashing everyday, what do you plan to do differently to have a happy home?

It’s okay to be broken, but as long as you are alive, there’s hope. So, my advice to young married girls is: focus on yourself; love yourself without boundaries. Go on and take that highway to all your achievements. Teach your children love and discipline. Above all, love God; He’s definitely going to make things right for you.