By Steve Agbota

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has said that the Federal Government will continue to provide minimum best living conditions for seafarers in a bid to show support for their commendable work in global trade.

Amaechi, who stated this in Lagos in his address at the 2021 Day of the Seafarer, with the theme, “Fair Future for Seafarers,” challenged shipowners and other stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime industry to device creative means of ensuring improved welfare for seafarers, while proffering permanent solutions to issues that affect their work

The Minister extolled seafarers in Nigeria and the world over for their enormous contributions to global commerce and economy, generally, saying seafarers “contend with perils of the seas and sometimes put their lives on the line just to ensure that goods are safely delivered at designated ports. This is one of the reasons we celebrate the seafarers every year.”

“As we celebrate the seafarers’ day, let us further identify and proffer workable solutions to the issues that will still be relevant to the seafarers after the pandemic, such as fair treatment, living and working conditions of the seafarers, etc.,” he said.

He highlighted the harrowing experiences seafarers endured in the course of their job, especially at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“I am, however, glad to inform you that Nigeria, as a member state of the IMO, was one of the first countries to declare seafarers essential workers in order to ease their sufferings. Director General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh said the agency would continue to empower seafarers by providing sea training for them.

According to him, NIMASA will continue to ensure improving the welfare and working conditions of the seafarers in line with international standard and statutory conventions. Also speaking at the summit, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Danjuma Goje, pledged the support of the legislative chamber to promulgate policies to enhance seafarers welfare.

His words: “Every right-thinking person can’t downplay or neglect the role of seafarers and importance of your welfare. Those who are at the helm of affairs at maritime agencies understand this and that explains the essence of this event. We will continue to promote laws that uplift the welfare of seafarers and support you from the legislative chamber.”

