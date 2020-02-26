Fair and White Nigeria, sole marketers of the highly successful and efficacious French skincare brand, Fair & White Paris, will on Thursday, February 27 sign on a brand Ambassador for the product. The unveiling ceremony takes place in one of the posh event centre in Lagos Island.

Fair & White Paris is an emblematic French brand of skincare products that have been around for close to 30 years. As expert in black and mixed beauty, its mission is to offer black and mixed women clear, bright, healthy, and beautiful skin. The brand targets skin discoloration in various aspects: brown spots, dull skin, uneven skin tone, dark circles and hyper pigmentation.

Fair & White Paris does not encourage any form of discrimination and does not tolerate the use of products for bleaching. All the products lines are used for radiant, bright and even-looking complexion.

Fair & White Paris helps and encourages all women to take care of their skin with appropriate and quality products. Already firmly entrenched in the Nigerian skin care market, the Brand Ambassador will further help boost Fair & White’s position as a brand of choice for beauty enthusiasts.