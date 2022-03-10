Following an impressive track record of disbursing over N117 million loans as at December 2021, FairMoney MicroFinance Bank, the leading lending platform has evolved into a digital bank. The credit led digital bank is geared to revolutionising banking as we know it, by extending new and improved banking features which before now were offerings made privy to only a select few.

Fair banking for all is the brand’s call out to as many who are in need of financial services & opportunities to come forward and grab it; particularly those in need of flexible banking services. Fair Banking by FairMoney MFB means; Account opening with zero balance, High interest investment opportunities, 24/7 access to reliable digital banking services, 3 percent discount on airtime and data purchase, Free FairMoney Debit cards, 100 free bank transfers monthly, hitchless Bill payments all on the FairMoney App.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Business owners can now get ahead when they take advantage of FairMoney quick loans in as fast as 5 minutes, with a 0 percent interest on loans repaid within a 15 day period. Sharing more light on how individuals and businesses can get ahead with FairMoney Microfinance Bank, Head, marketing & branding – Nengi Akinola explained; “At FairMoney Microfinance Bank, one of our leading goals is to enable each and everyone of our users achieve their dearest dreams, giving them a fair chance to rise against all odds.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .