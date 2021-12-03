Nigeria’s leading digital bank, FairMoney Microfinance Bank, held its investor’s conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos,

The event brought together fund managers, HNIs, investors, fintech aggregators and Pension Fund Administrators to discuss the financial technology landscape in Nigeria, particularly its sustainability in years to come.

The digital bank highlighted that they have disbursed over N71 billion in loans so far in 2021, more than double the amount in 2020 with a bid to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, the CEO/co-founder of FairMoney, Laurin Hainy highlighted that his company successfully raised equity round of over $40 million in April 2021, launched a N10 billion private note program, received a microfinance bank licence from the CBN, and obtained an Investment Grade Rating from Global Credit Ratings (GCR), all in one year.

He explained further: “The conference was conceived to provide an avenue for capital market operators, investors, fintech players, and regulators to converge on financial inclusion solutions that drive growth and deep focus on our customers.”

Another highlight of the event was a panel session with industry experts like Sonnie Ayere; GMD/CEO, DLM Capital Group; Bayo Rotimi, MD/CEO, Greenwich Merchant Bank; Nichole Yembra, Founder and Managing Partner, Chrysalis Capital, Yaw Mante, Head, Finance, FairMoney as panelist. Seun Onayiga, Head, Investment Banking, West Africa, Renaissance Capital, moderated the session.

FairMoney was incorporated in 2017 with operations in Nigeria and India. In the past four years of operation, FairMoney MFB has grown its customer base to over five million users, and 1.9 million bank accounts. As a digital consumer and SME lender, and provider of financial services in Nigeria, Fairmoney MFB has created a product that offers near-instant digital loans 24/7 directly via its mobile app. The primary digital product offering covers loans in tenor from 15 days to 18 months to MSMEs and consumers. Its end-to-end application to loan offer process takes five minutes and is fully digitalized with no physical touch points.

