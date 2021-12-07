From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Civil society groups, under Arewa Concerned Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (ACCSON) in Kaduna, yesterday, described former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, as the best man to occupy the number one political office in the country in 2023.

To these organisations, it is natural for the South East of the country to produce the next president after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Addressing newsmen at the popular Arewa House, Kaduna, ACCSON spokesperson, Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem, said their position to settle for Anyim was based on a unanimous decision of the supporting organisations after due diligence and wide consultations with voices of reason across the country.

“South East is part and parcel of the Nigerian project from day one till now and they should be treated fairly just like other zones of the country. The zone also deserves to get what other zones have gotten because they have paid their dues in terms of economy, political and social cohesion and consolidation of Nigeria.

“For instance; from 1999 to 2007, it was South West and North East, and from 2007 to 2015, it was between North West, South South and North West while between 2015 till date it is between North West and South West.

“Going by the above facts, it is now clear to us as progressives that the political elite are against the unity of Nigeria. We, the youths, are the future and hope of the country as well as critical stakeholders in nation-building.

“In consideration of our population, we will, henceforth, cease to be spectators. Rather, we have decided to be a part of the process of mobilising/sensitising youths from our region to get their voters card to the point of telling them who to vote for during elections.

“With the idea of the rotational presidency, we believe strongly that all these agitations for separation will stop not only in the South East but in other regions since the essence is to quench marginalization and promote unity, brotherhood and pan-Nigerian sentiments.

“Consequently, we, hereby, urge all political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the South East for justice, equity and fairness.

“We hereby present Anyim, an accomplished statesman, a legal professional, former secretary to the government of the federation and former Senate president and chairman of the National Assembly, to the entire youths of northern extraction as our candidate for 2023 presidency,” he said.

Some of the organisations supporting Anyim presidential ambition include Arewa Youth Assembly for Sustainable Growth, Arewa Youth and Students Forum, Concerned Northern Forum, North East Peace Movement, Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria, Northern Youth Assembly for Tranquility, Northern Women Initiative Forum, North East Development Council.

Others are North Central Grassroots Foundation Arewa Female Youth Ambassadors Peace Initiative, Initiative of Youth Advocate on Humanitarian Affairs, Arewa Youth Movement of Nigeria, Tiv Youth Initiative for Peace, Unity and Development, Middlebelt Vanguard and Northern Youth Network For Good Governance.

