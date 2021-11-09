By Chinyere Anyanwu

Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria has recorded a major milestone in its recently concluded International Trade Fair held at the Landmark Centre in Lagos from October 26 – 28, 2021.

At the 2021 edition of the trade fair, which was the 6th edition, organised by the German trade show specialists, Fairtrade, global technology leaders from 12 countries showcased adapted technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African market in the fields of agriculture, food & beverage processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging.

Some of the high points of the event were the insightful panel sessions organised by Fairtrade in collaboration with AHK Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, and the Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA). Experts discussed current topics of concern to professionals ranging from “Scaling funding for innovation in agri-food processing, packaging and prints industries”, “Sustainable packaging in Nigeria – Growth drivers, trends, and business opportunities”, to “Driving plastic recycling towards a circular economy”, among other topics covering the cold chain.

Managing Director, Fairtrade Messe, Paul Maerz, explained that the main purpose of the event is to create a platform with a strong collaborative community so exhibitors from around the globe and trade visitors from all over Nigeria and neighbouring countries can again talk to each other, tackle projects and work together, which was achieved eventually.

“We at Fairtrade have been preparing this edition with great commitment. We are very proud that our exhibitor community represents a wide spectrum of the entire value chain. This year’s edition featured exhibitors from 12 countries, namely Belgium, Egypt, France, India, Italy, Germany, Nigeria, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey and the USA,” Paul declared.

