German trade show specialist, Fairtrade Messe, is set to host the 6th edition of the agrofood & plastprintpack exhibition and conference in Nigeria. The three-day event is scheduled for the October 26 – 28, 2021 at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island. The trade exhibition will play host to exhibitors and attendees from agriculture, food and beverage processing, ingredients and plastics and packaging sectors from 11 countries.

Nigeria’s food production has grown by 39.6 per cent in recent years, from €26 billion in 2016 to €36.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to rise by 48 per cent between 2021 and 2024, from €42.3 billion to €62.6 billion (Euromonitor International/VDMA). With €294 million in 2019, Nigeria is the second largest investor in food & beverage technology in sub-Saharan Africa. Its investments into technologies from around the globe increased by an average of 6.7 per cent per year between 2015 and 2019. The main supplying countries are Italy, China, India, Germany, Austria, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Turkey and the Netherlands.

It is on this basis that the Agrofood & Plastprintpack Exhibition & Conference provides a networking opportunity for international and local industry players. The exhibition will also showcase a wide variety of products ranging from agrofood processing and packaging machinery to food ingredients.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Paul Maerz, Managing Director at Fairtrade said, “we believe that the Agrofood & Plastprintpack Exhibition and Conference is essential for the Nigerian trade network. It presents a unique opportunity to meet with suppliers, source new products, network with existing and new business contacts as well as a place to be inspired and learn.”

The three-day programme will also feature a panel of discussion led by Nigerian and European experts on Agro-Tech & Food Processing, Finance & Digitalisation, Plastics: Stretching the Potential. The event is set to host exhibitors from 11 countries including Belgium, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Nigeria, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Turkey, and USA. Also present at the exhibition are official country pavilions from Belgium, and Germany.

The german trade show specialist, Fairtrade, looks back on 30 years of experience in organising leading international events for professionals in the agrofood & plastprintpack industry across continents.

