I packed the things that I would wear for the production. But when I went to open the door to leave, I discovered that she had locked it. She later came back and again started saying a lot of things. That’s when we started fighting. She hit me. I hit her back and then bit her on her arm so that she could leave me alone. She pushed me to the floor. I supported myself with my leg and held onto her hair. She told me to leave her hair. I did.

“She ran out but locked me inside the room again. Apparently, everybody in the house was outside. She now came back and said: so, I’m still here? I said she locked me inside. How did she expect me to go out? Then I was by the mirror looking at where she hit me on my face and was trying to pad it with one cream. The next thing she did was to enter the room, called my name the first time. I didn’t turn. She called my name the second time. I turned. That was when she poured hot water on my body and locked the door. I screamed. She ran downstairs and left me to continue to writhe in pains.”

She said when people who were outside heard her cry they tried to forcefully open the door but they couldn’t because it was locked. At the end, they had to climb a ladder in order to gain access into the room through the window.

“By this time, my body had started peeling off. So, Jeff and other members of the house had to climb through a ladder and came into the room to get me out also through the ladder. They started applying red oil and salt on my body until the police came and I was rushed to the hospital. I learnt that Jeff came into the house when the incident started. But at that time, his wife had already locked the door and taken away the key.”